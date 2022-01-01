Walnut Creek sandwich spots you'll love
Must-try sandwich spots in Walnut Creek
More about Bierhaus
Bierhaus
1360 Locust St, Walnut Creek
|Popular items
|Towel, Paper 11x8.8 Perforated Roll White 2 Ply - sold by the roll
|$1.99
|Cage Free Fresh Eggs, 2.5 dozen flat
|$13.99
|Bath Tissue Roll, White 2 ply , sold by roll - limit 6
|$1.19
More about Manakish
Manakish
2905 N. Main st., Walnut Creek
|Popular items
|Chicken Bowl
|$13.50
Rice or Fresh Greens, Chicken Shawarma, Hummus, Yogurt Garlic Sauce, Greek Pico & Mixed Pickles
|Lahm-bajin
|$12.50
Pita Dough, Lahm-Bajin Beef, Parsley
|Zaatar & Cheese
|$11.50
Pita Dough, Zaatar & Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Cheese Mix, Kalamata Olives, Green Olives
More about Slice House
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Slice House
1500 Mt Diablo, Walnut Creek
|Popular items
|20" Cheese
|$33.00
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Romano & Oregano
|20" Pepperoni
|$36.00
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Thin Cut Pepperoni, Romano & Oregano
|Mixed Green Salad
|$9.00
Mixed Greens, Castelvetrano Olives, Red Onions, Gorgonzola, Candied Walnuts, Peppadews, Balsamic Reduction & Extra Virgin Olive Oil
More about Wing Fling by Plucked Chicken Oakland
Wing Fling by Plucked Chicken Oakland
1410 Locust St, Walnut Creek
|Popular items
|5 Piece Tenders
|$12.00
hand breaded and fried
|5 Piece Nashville Hot Tenders
|$12.00
tossed in nashville hot oil - served with pluck sauce and dill pickle
|Nacho Fries
|$6.00
queso, bacon, chipotle ranch, pickled jalapeno, green onion