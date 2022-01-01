Walnut Creek sandwich spots you'll love

Must-try sandwich spots in Walnut Creek

Bierhaus image

 

Bierhaus

1360 Locust St, Walnut Creek

Towel, Paper 11x8.8 Perforated Roll White 2 Ply - sold by the roll$1.99
Cage Free Fresh Eggs, 2.5 dozen flat$13.99
Bath Tissue Roll, White 2 ply , sold by roll - limit 6$1.19
Manakish image

 

Manakish

2905 N. Main st., Walnut Creek

Chicken Bowl$13.50
Rice or Fresh Greens, Chicken Shawarma, Hummus, Yogurt Garlic Sauce, Greek Pico & Mixed Pickles
Lahm-bajin$12.50
Pita Dough, Lahm-Bajin Beef, Parsley
Zaatar & Cheese$11.50
Pita Dough, Zaatar & Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Cheese Mix, Kalamata Olives, Green Olives
Slice House image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Slice House

1500 Mt Diablo, Walnut Creek

20" Cheese$33.00
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Romano & Oregano
20" Pepperoni$36.00
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Thin Cut Pepperoni, Romano & Oregano
Mixed Green Salad$9.00
Mixed Greens, Castelvetrano Olives, Red Onions, Gorgonzola, Candied Walnuts, Peppadews, Balsamic Reduction & Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Wing Fling by Plucked Chicken Oakland image

 

Wing Fling by Plucked Chicken Oakland

1410 Locust St, Walnut Creek

5 Piece Tenders$12.00
hand breaded and fried
5 Piece Nashville Hot Tenders$12.00
tossed in nashville hot oil - served with pluck sauce and dill pickle
Nacho Fries$6.00
queso, bacon, chipotle ranch, pickled jalapeno, green onion
