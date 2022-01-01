Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried ice cream in Walnut Creek

Walnut Creek restaurants
Walnut Creek restaurants that serve fried ice cream

SMOKED SALMON • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Torsap - Thai Kitchen

1388 Locust St, Walnut Creek

Avg 4.6 (5709 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fried Banana & Ice Cream$12.00
Crispy banana spring rolls served with choice of vanilla or coconut ice cream.
More about Torsap - Thai Kitchen
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS

Vanda Thai - 1250 Newell Ave. Suite J

1250 Newell Ave. Suite J, Walnut Creek

Avg 4.5 (1110 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fried Banana & Ice Cream$9.00
More about Vanda Thai - 1250 Newell Ave. Suite J

