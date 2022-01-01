French fries in
Downtown
/
Washington
/
Downtown
/
French Fries
Downtown restaurants that serve french fries
Stan's Restaurant
1029 Vermont Avenue NW, Washington DC
No reviews yet
French Fries
$5.95
More about Stan's Restaurant
Chef Geoff's
2201 M St NW, Washington
No reviews yet
French Fries
More about Chef Geoff's
Browse other tasty dishes in Downtown
Chicken Shawarma
Salmon
Lox
Shawarma
Mac And Cheese
Egg Sandwiches
Croissant Sandwiches
Chicken Pitas
More near Downtown to explore
Navy Yard
Avg 4.5
(25 restaurants)
Dupont Circle
Avg 4.3
(22 restaurants)
H Street Corridor/Atlas District/Near Northeast
Avg 4.4
(16 restaurants)
U Street Corridor
Avg 4.3
(16 restaurants)
Columbia Heights
Avg 4.2
(9 restaurants)
Ivy City
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Chinatown
Avg 4.8
(5 restaurants)
Tenleytown
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Mount Pleasant
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(244 restaurants)
California
Avg 3.8
(3 restaurants)
Easton
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Cambridge
Avg 4.9
(7 restaurants)
Hagerstown
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Winchester
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(164 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(176 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(188 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(39 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.6
(37 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(113 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston