Lassi in Dupont Circle

Dupont Circle restaurants
Dupont Circle restaurants that serve lassi

Bombay Street Food image

CURRY

Bombay Street Food - COLUMBIA HEIGHTS

1413 Park Road, Washington

Avg 4.7 (2351 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mango Lassi$8.00
More about Bombay Street Food - COLUMBIA HEIGHTS
Restaurant banner

 

Bombay Street Food - Adams Morgan - 1915 18th street NW

1915, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mango Lassi$5.00
More about Bombay Street Food - Adams Morgan - 1915 18th street NW

