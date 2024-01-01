Pork belly in Mount Pleasant
Mount Pleasant restaurants that serve pork belly
More about Purple Patch
FRENCH FRIES
Purple Patch
3155 Mt Pleasant St NW, Washington
|Ginger Pork Belly
|$24.00
braised pork belly marinated in ginger & soy sauce, served over pancit canton with baby bok choy
More about Martha Dear
Martha Dear
3110 Mt Pleasant Street NW Basement, Washington
|Pork Belly Skewers
|$16.00
Three crispy pork belly skewers served with garlic toum and fish caramel. Finished with fresno peppers and mixed herbs. Contains pork, fin fish, raw egg, and garlic.