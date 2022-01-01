Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Croissants in Navy Yard

Go
Navy Yard restaurants
Toast

Navy Yard restaurants that serve croissants

Gatsby image

 

Gatsby

1201 Half Street SE, Washington

Avg 5 (6 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bacon, Egg & Chz Croissant$16.00
mah-ze-dahr croissant, scrambled eggs, havarti, nueske’s bacon
More about Gatsby
Item pic

 

YELLOW

1346 4th street SE, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
SOUJEK + CHEESE CROISSANT$8.00
- beef sausage + red harissa + urfathing spice -
ZA'ATAR + LABNE CROISSANT$6.00
- house made croissant + labne filling + za'atar -
ORANGE BLOSSOM CROISSANT$5.50
- housemade croissant with orange blossom glaze -
More about YELLOW
Bethesda Bagels image

PIZZA • BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Bethesda Bagels

120 M St SE, Washington

Avg 4.4 (1166 reviews)
Takeout
Croissant$1.75
More about Bethesda Bagels

