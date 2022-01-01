Croissants in Navy Yard
Navy Yard restaurants that serve croissants
More about Gatsby
Gatsby
1201 Half Street SE, Washington
|Bacon, Egg & Chz Croissant
|$16.00
mah-ze-dahr croissant, scrambled eggs, havarti, nueske’s bacon
More about YELLOW
YELLOW
1346 4th street SE, Washington
|SOUJEK + CHEESE CROISSANT
|$8.00
- beef sausage + red harissa + urfathing spice -
|ZA'ATAR + LABNE CROISSANT
|$6.00
- house made croissant + labne filling + za'atar -
|ORANGE BLOSSOM CROISSANT
|$5.50
- housemade croissant with orange blossom glaze -