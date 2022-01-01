Crab cakes in U Street Corridor
U Street Corridor restaurants that serve crab cakes
Ben's Next Door
1211 U ST NW, Washington
|Jumbo Lump Crab Cake (1) HH
|$7.95
Busboys and Poets
2021 14th St NW,, Washington
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$21.00
Crab cake, lettuce, tomato, onion, Old Bay tartar sauce (on side), brioche bun. Crab cake is not Gluten-Free Friendly.
Possible Allergies: Gluten, Seafood, Dairy.
|Side Crab Cake
|$16.00
|Crab Cakes (Market Price)
|$34.00
2 crab cakes, broccolini, remoulade sauce.
Allergies: Gluten, Seafood (crab), Shellfish (crab), Onion.
Can be served without sauce to be dairy-free.