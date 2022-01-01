Watertown American restaurants you'll love
More about Ritcey East
FRENCH FRIES
Ritcey East
208 Waverley Avenue, Watertown
|Popular items
|Mini Return of the Mac Burger
|$13.00
Secret sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, onions, sesame seed bun ----- 4 oz burger cooked flat patty style on a griddle. They will be cooked to Medium/Medium well. With your Burger you have the choice of Fries, Onion Rings, Tots, or Curly Fries
|Aint Ez Being Cheese-Z
|$13.00
Toppers - Doritos or Garlic crumbs
|Soft Pretzel
|$8.00
Spicy beer cheese & Whole Grain Mustard
More about Halfway Cafe
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Halfway Cafe
394 Main St, Watertown
|Popular items
|Steak Tips
|$18.95
Fresh choice, char grilled steak tips, served with choice of two sides.
|Fried Pickles
|$11.95
Lightly battered dill pickle chips, fried golden and served with ranch dressing.
|Ultimate Chicken Sandwich
|$14.95
Crispy fried panko chicken, Swiss, lettuce, tomato, onion and pub sauce.
More about Branch Line
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN
Branch Line
321 Arsenal St, Watertown
|Popular items
|SUGAR SNAP PEA SALAD
|$14.00
almond vinaigrette, mint, ricotta (gf, veg)
|HALF PIRI PIRI CHICKEN
|$25.00
garlic fries
|QUART OF SOUP
|$14.00
rotisserie chicken broth with carrots, celery, onions & pulled chicken; flavored with lemon and fresh oregano