Watertown American restaurants you'll love

Go
Watertown restaurants
Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Watertown

Ritcey East image

FRENCH FRIES

Ritcey East

208 Waverley Avenue, Watertown

Avg 4.6 (376 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mini Return of the Mac Burger$13.00
Secret sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, onions, sesame seed bun ----- 4 oz burger cooked flat patty style on a griddle. They will be cooked to Medium/Medium well. With your Burger you have the choice of Fries, Onion Rings, Tots, or Curly Fries
Aint Ez Being Cheese-Z$13.00
Toppers - Doritos or Garlic crumbs
Soft Pretzel$8.00
Spicy beer cheese & Whole Grain Mustard
More about Ritcey East
Halfway Cafe image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Halfway Cafe

394 Main St, Watertown

Avg 4.2 (384 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Steak Tips$18.95
Fresh choice, char grilled steak tips, served with choice of two sides.
Fried Pickles$11.95
Lightly battered dill pickle chips, fried golden and served with ranch dressing.
Ultimate Chicken Sandwich$14.95
Crispy fried panko chicken, Swiss, lettuce, tomato, onion and pub sauce.
More about Halfway Cafe
Branch Line image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN

Branch Line

321 Arsenal St, Watertown

Avg 4.5 (3191 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
SUGAR SNAP PEA SALAD$14.00
almond vinaigrette, mint, ricotta (gf, veg)
HALF PIRI PIRI CHICKEN$25.00
garlic fries
QUART OF SOUP$14.00
rotisserie chicken broth with carrots, celery, onions & pulled chicken; flavored with lemon and fresh oregano
More about Branch Line

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Watertown

Fried Pickles

Burritos

Grilled Chicken

Mac And Cheese

Tacos

Egg Sandwiches

Pretzels

Map

More near Watertown to explore

Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (140 restaurants)

Brookline

Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)

Brighton

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Allston

Avg 4.2 (24 restaurants)

Arlington

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Belmont

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Newtonville

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Newton

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

West Newton

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston