Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Watertown

Go
Watertown restaurants
Toast

Watertown restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

The Diner At 11 North Beacon image

SANDWICHES

The Diner At 11 North Beacon

11 North Beacon Street, Watertown

Avg 4.7 (1080 reviews)
Takeout
Smoke BBQ Chicken Sandwich$10.99
Chicken tenders, Imperial center-cut bacon and American cheese topped with barbecue sauce served on a grilled sub roll. Served with your choice of side.
More about The Diner At 11 North Beacon
Gigi's Pizza Co. image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Gigi's Pizza Co.

129 Waltham St, Watertown

Avg 4.7 (91 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Melt On Rye Sandwich$9.99
American Cheese, Bacon, tomato, Onions, BBQ Sauce, Mayo
More about Gigi's Pizza Co.
Item pic

PIZZA

Ravello Italian Kitchen

136 Belmont St, Watertown

Avg 4.5 (61 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Parm Sandwich$13.00
Fresh Italian crumbed & sautéed chicken breast, marinara sauce, mozzarella & provolone cheeses. Add roasted peppers and or sautéed onions 2
More about Ravello Italian Kitchen
Halfway Cafe image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Halfway Cafe

394 Main St, Watertown

Avg 4.2 (384 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Ultimate Chicken Sandwich$15.95
Crispy fried panko chicken, Swiss, lettuce, tomato, onion and pub sauce.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$14.95
Char-grilled chicken breast, side of honey mustard.
Halfway Chicken Sandwich$15.95
Char-grilled chicken breast with American, Pub Sauce, and bacon
More about Halfway Cafe
Uncommon Grounds image

BURRITOS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • PANCAKES

Uncommon Grounds

575 Mt Auburn St, Watertown

Avg 4.1 (405 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Salad Sandwich$9.99
Chunky white breast meat with lettuce, tomato, & cucumbers on a soft Brioche roll.
Kicked Up Chicken Salad Sandwich$10.59
All white meat chicken salad with lettuce, tomato & cucumbers & spicy hot pepper relish spread
Kicked Up Chicken Salad Sandwich$10.59
All white meat chicken salad with lettuce, tomato & cucumbers & spicy hot pepper relish spread
More about Uncommon Grounds
Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN

Branch Line

321 Arsenal St, Watertown

Avg 4.5 (3191 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
ROTISSERIE CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH$14.00
heirloom tomatoes, basil, chips
More about Branch Line

Browse other tasty dishes in Watertown

Waffles

Eggplant Parm

Greek Salad

Chicken Parmesan

Egg Benedict

Quesadillas

Chopped Salad

Meatball Subs

Map

More near Watertown to explore

Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (159 restaurants)

Brookline

Avg 4.3 (47 restaurants)

Brighton

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Allston

Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)

Arlington

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Belmont

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Newton

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Newtonville

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

West Newton

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (489 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (63 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (395 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (271 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (120 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (182 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (819 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston