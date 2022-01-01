Chicken sandwiches in Watertown
Watertown restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
SANDWICHES
The Diner At 11 North Beacon
11 North Beacon Street, Watertown
|Smoke BBQ Chicken Sandwich
|$10.99
Chicken tenders, Imperial center-cut bacon and American cheese topped with barbecue sauce served on a grilled sub roll. Served with your choice of side.
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Gigi's Pizza Co.
129 Waltham St, Watertown
|Chicken Melt On Rye Sandwich
|$9.99
American Cheese, Bacon, tomato, Onions, BBQ Sauce, Mayo
PIZZA
Ravello Italian Kitchen
136 Belmont St, Watertown
|Chicken Parm Sandwich
|$13.00
Fresh Italian crumbed & sautéed chicken breast, marinara sauce, mozzarella & provolone cheeses. Add roasted peppers and or sautéed onions 2
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Halfway Cafe
394 Main St, Watertown
|Ultimate Chicken Sandwich
|$15.95
Crispy fried panko chicken, Swiss, lettuce, tomato, onion and pub sauce.
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$14.95
Char-grilled chicken breast, side of honey mustard.
|Halfway Chicken Sandwich
|$15.95
Char-grilled chicken breast with American, Pub Sauce, and bacon
BURRITOS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • PANCAKES
Uncommon Grounds
575 Mt Auburn St, Watertown
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$9.99
Chunky white breast meat with lettuce, tomato, & cucumbers on a soft Brioche roll.
|Kicked Up Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$10.59
All white meat chicken salad with lettuce, tomato & cucumbers & spicy hot pepper relish spread
