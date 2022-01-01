Waffles in Watertown
Watertown restaurants that serve waffles
More about The Diner At 11 North Beacon
SANDWICHES
The Diner At 11 North Beacon
11 North Beacon Street, Watertown
|Belgian Waffles
|$9.29
More about Uncommon Grounds
BURRITOS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • PANCAKES
Uncommon Grounds
575 Mt Auburn St, Watertown
|Loaded Chicken & Waffle Plate
|$12.99
3 pcs Fried Chicken Tender with Mike's Hot Honey Sauce & 2 slices of Smoked Bacon on a belgian waffle
|Loaded Chicken & Waffle Plate
|$12.99
3 pcs Fried Chicken Tender with Mike's Hot Honey Sauce & 2 slices of Smoked Bacon on a belgian waffle
|Belgian Waffle
|$7.99
Belgian Waffle (1) for you to add your favorite toppings