Shrimp rolls in
Watertown
/
Watertown
/
Shrimp Rolls
Watertown restaurants that serve shrimp rolls
Ginger Exchange - Watertown
98 Main Street, Watertown
No reviews yet
Shrimp Tempura Roll
$8.75
More about Ginger Exchange - Watertown
Joyful Garden Watertown 聚福點心海鲜酒樓
550 Arsenal Street, Watertown
No reviews yet
Shrimp Rice Flour Roll 鮮蝦滑腸
$5.95
鮮蝦滑腸
More about Joyful Garden Watertown 聚福點心海鲜酒樓
