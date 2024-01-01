Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Veggie burritos in Watertown

Go
Watertown restaurants
Toast

Watertown restaurants that serve veggie burritos

Item pic

 

Condesa Restaurante Mexicano - Watertown

80 Arsenal Yards Boulevard, Watertown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
VEGGIE BURRITO$18.00
Fire roasted corn, grilled veggies, sweet potato, lettuce, rolled into a large flour tortilla. Topped with salsa verde and toasted pumpkin seeds.
More about Condesa Restaurante Mexicano - Watertown
Item pic

BURRITOS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • PANCAKES

Uncommon Grounds - Watertown

575 Mt Auburn St, Watertown

Avg 4.1 (405 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Breakfast Veggie Burrito$13.99
Our big breakfast vegetarian burritos has scrambled eggs mixed with black beans, salsa, grilled zucchini, carrots, peppers, onions, broccoli, & mushrooms & Jack cheese, Served with red bliss potato home fries.
Lunch Veggie Burrito$12.99
Burrito made with Spanish rice, black beans, homemade salsa, shredded jack cheese & grilled vegetables (zucchini, broccoli, onions, carrots, peppers & mushrooms). Served with homemade chips.
More about Uncommon Grounds - Watertown

Browse other tasty dishes in Watertown

Beef Soup

Apple Salad

Cake

Prosciutto

Lobster Rolls

Mozzarella Sticks

Chicken Salad Sandwiches

Cobbler

Map

More near Watertown to explore

Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (188 restaurants)

Brookline

Avg 4.3 (61 restaurants)

Allston

Avg 4.3 (41 restaurants)

Brighton

Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)

Arlington

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Belmont

Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)

Newtonville

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Newton

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

West Newton

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (728 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.6 (76 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (140 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.3 (617 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (587 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (415 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (220 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (290 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1183 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston