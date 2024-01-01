Veggie burritos in Watertown
Watertown restaurants that serve veggie burritos
Condesa Restaurante Mexicano - Watertown
80 Arsenal Yards Boulevard, Watertown
|VEGGIE BURRITO
|$18.00
Fire roasted corn, grilled veggies, sweet potato, lettuce, rolled into a large flour tortilla. Topped with salsa verde and toasted pumpkin seeds.
BURRITOS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • PANCAKES
Uncommon Grounds - Watertown
575 Mt Auburn St, Watertown
|Breakfast Veggie Burrito
|$13.99
Our big breakfast vegetarian burritos has scrambled eggs mixed with black beans, salsa, grilled zucchini, carrots, peppers, onions, broccoli, & mushrooms & Jack cheese, Served with red bliss potato home fries.
|Lunch Veggie Burrito
|$12.99
Burrito made with Spanish rice, black beans, homemade salsa, shredded jack cheese & grilled vegetables (zucchini, broccoli, onions, carrots, peppers & mushrooms). Served with homemade chips.