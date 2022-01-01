Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Home fries in Waxhaw

Go
Waxhaw restaurants
Toast

Waxhaw restaurants that serve home fries

Blue Door Deli image

 

Blue Door Deli

202 W. North Main Street, Waxhaw

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Home Fries$3.25
More about Blue Door Deli
Richardson Reaping Ranch, LLC image

 

Provisions Waxhaw

107 W. South Main St., Waxhaw

No reviews yet
Takeout
Home Fried Potatoes$2.50
More about Provisions Waxhaw

Browse other tasty dishes in Waxhaw

Prosciutto

Chicken Wraps

Hummus

Cannolis

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

Greek Salad

Pasta Salad

Tuna Salad

Map

More near Waxhaw to explore

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (340 restaurants)

Fort Mill

Avg 4.6 (29 restaurants)

Rock Hill

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Matthews

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Gastonia

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Monroe

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Indian Trail

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Belmont

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)

Clover

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (340 restaurants)

Albemarle

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Shelby

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Hickory

Avg 4 (13 restaurants)

Columbia

Avg 4.4 (70 restaurants)

Spartanburg

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (75 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (124 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (222 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston