Lobsters in
Wayland
/
Wayland
/
Lobsters
Wayland restaurants that serve lobsters
The Villa - Good N U*
124 East Plain Street, Wayland
No reviews yet
Lobster Ravioli
$25.00
North end lobster filled ravioli, house vodka sauce
More about The Villa - Good N U*
Jindu
131 BOSTON POST RD, Wayland
No reviews yet
Shrimp with Lobster Sauce
$33.00
Shrimp in Lobster Sauce
$16.95
More about Jindu
