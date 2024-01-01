Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lobsters in Wayland

Wayland restaurants
Wayland restaurants that serve lobsters

Item pic

 

The Villa - Good N U*

124 East Plain Street, Wayland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lobster Ravioli$25.00
North end lobster filled ravioli, house vodka sauce
More about The Villa - Good N U*
Restaurant banner

 

Jindu

131 BOSTON POST RD, Wayland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp with Lobster Sauce$33.00
Shrimp in Lobster Sauce$16.95
More about Jindu

