Nicoise salad in Wellesley
Wellesley restaurants that serve nicoise salad
More about Cafe Mangal
SMOKED SALMON
Cafe Mangal
555 Washington Street, Wellesley
|NICOISE SALAD
|$18.50
“White Albacore Tuna”, Mesclun Mix, French Green Beans, Diced Cucumbers, Tomatoes,\t
Green Pepper, Olives and House Vinaigrette
More about Tatte Bakery | Wellesley
Tatte Bakery | Wellesley
165 Linden Street, Wellesley
|GF Tuna Nicoise Salad
|$14.50
Mixed Greens, arugula, roasted potatoes, cherry tomato, green beans, kalamata olives, red onion, and olive oil-packed tuna tossed with parsley dressing topped with a hard-boiled egg.
Contains: Egg, Fish
|Tuna Nicoise Salad
|$14.50
Mixed greens, arugula, roasted potatoes, cherry tomato, green beans, kalamata olives, red onion, and olive oil-packed tuna tossed with parsley dressing topped with a hard-boiled egg.
Contains: Wheat, Egg, Fish