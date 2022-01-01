Chicken salad sandwiches in Wellesley
Wellesley restaurants that serve chicken salad sandwiches
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Cottage Wellesley
190 Linden Street, Wellesley
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$16.00
Tatte Bakery | Wellesley
165 Linden Street, Wellesley
|GF Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$10.00
Herbed chicken salad, marinated cucumbers, & alfalfa sprouts, served with green herb dressing on gluten-free bread.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy, Sesame
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$11.00
Housemade herbed chicken salad marinated cucumbers, alfalfa sprouts served with green herbed dressing on housemade multigrain.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Sesame