Chicken salad in Wellesley

Wellesley restaurants
Wellesley restaurants that serve chicken salad

The Cottage Wellesley image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Cottage Wellesley

190 Linden Street, Wellesley

Avg 4.3 (2364 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Salad Sandwich$16.00
More about The Cottage Wellesley
Item pic

 

Tatte Bakery | Wellesley

165 Linden Street, Wellesley

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Salad$8.00
Roasted in house, cut by hand, mixed with love. | Size: 1/2 Pint
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy
GF Chicken Salad Sandwich$10.00
Herbed chicken salad, marinated cucumbers, & alfalfa sprouts, served with green herb dressing on gluten-free bread.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy, Sesame
Strawberry, Rhubarb & Chicken Salad$14.50
Bibb and red leaf lettuce, baby kale, poached rhubarb, strawberries, mint, roasted chicken, and toasted almonds served with maple labneh dressing.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nuts (Almond)
More about Tatte Bakery | Wellesley

