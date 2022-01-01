Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in West Covina

Go
West Covina restaurants
Toast

West Covina restaurants that serve tacos

Taco Cabeza image

TACOS

Tacos Gavilan

101 S Azusa Ave, West Covina

Avg 4.6 (2412 reviews)
Takeout
Taco Cabeza$1.89
1 Steamed Beef Head Taco - Served Plain
Taco Lengua$1.89
1 Steamed Beef Tongue Taco - Served Plain
Taco Carnitas$1.89
1 Braised Pork Taco - Served Plain
More about Tacos Gavilan
Item pic

 

Marie Callender’s

3117 E. Garvey Ave., N., West Covina

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Shrimp Street Tacos$11.49
Calories 510
Grilled ancho-marinated shrimp inside soft corn tortillas with shredded cabbage, onion, cilantro and chipotle ranch dressing. Served with black beans and fresh pico de gallo.
More about Marie Callender’s

Browse other tasty dishes in West Covina

Burritos

Sliders

Salmon

Chili

Chicken Salad

Map

More near West Covina to explore

Rowland Heights

Avg 4 (35 restaurants)

Covina

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Walnut

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Glendora

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Pomona

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

La Puente

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

El Monte

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

San Dimas

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Hacienda Heights

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (864 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (67 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (692 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (485 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (228 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (531 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (858 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (833 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (554 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston