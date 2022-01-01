Mediterranean salad in West Hollywood
West Hollywood restaurants that serve mediterranean salad
More about kitchen24
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
kitchen24
8575 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood
|Mediterranean Chop Salad
|$17.95
All natural chicken, feta, roasted peppers, basil, oregano, kalamata olives, garbanzo beans, tomatoes, red onions, organic greens, pepperoncinis, romaine and organic greens with a red wine vinaigrette.
More about Hugo's
Hugo's
8401 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood
|Mediterranean Salad
|$18.00
Grilled chicken breast or marinated organic tofu atop organic kale and baby arugula tossed with cucumber, grape tomato, red onion, and Kalamata olives in balsamic dressing. Topped with crispy onions and gorgonzola cheese. Can be made Vegan or Vegetarian. Gluten Free.