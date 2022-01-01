Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mediterranean salad in West Hollywood

West Hollywood restaurants
West Hollywood restaurants that serve mediterranean salad

kitchen24 image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

kitchen24

8575 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood

Avg 3.9 (3112 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mediterranean Chop Salad$17.95
All natural chicken, feta, roasted peppers, basil, oregano, kalamata olives, garbanzo beans, tomatoes, red onions, organic greens, pepperoncinis, romaine and organic greens with a red wine vinaigrette.
More about kitchen24
Item pic

 

Hugo's

8401 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mediterranean Salad$18.00
Grilled chicken breast or marinated organic tofu atop organic kale and baby arugula tossed with cucumber, grape tomato, red onion, and Kalamata olives in balsamic dressing. Topped with crispy onions and gorgonzola cheese. Can be made Vegan or Vegetarian. Gluten Free.
More about Hugo's

