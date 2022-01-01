Pancakes in West Hollywood

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

kitchen24 image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

kitchen24

8575 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood

Avg 3.9 (3112 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Side of Pancakes$4.50
More about kitchen24
Item pic

 

Hugo's

8401 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Chip Pancakes$15.00
Prepared nut-free, gluten-free, and vegan, loaded with chocolate chips and dusted with powdered sugar. Served with chocolate syrup. Vegan, Vegetarian, and Gluten-free. Available until 4:00 PM.
Almond Energy Pancakes$16.00
Prepared with nuts, seeds, quinoa, shredded coconut, puffed rice,dried cherries, cranberries and organic maple syrup. Garnished with fresh strawberry slices. Served with spiced organic cane syrup. Vegan, vegetarian, gluten free, contains nuts. Available until 4:00 PM.
Side Potato Pancakes$5.00
Shredded potatoes with Italian parsley, Hugo's seasoning, kosher salt, black pepper, granulated onion, granulated garlic, and potato flour. House-made applesauce & sour cream served on request. Vegan, vegetarian, gluten free.
More about Hugo's

