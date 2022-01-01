Pancakes in West Hollywood
West Hollywood restaurants that serve pancakes
More about kitchen24
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
kitchen24
8575 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood
|Side of Pancakes
|$4.50
More about Hugo's
Hugo's
8401 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood
|Chocolate Chip Pancakes
|$15.00
Prepared nut-free, gluten-free, and vegan, loaded with chocolate chips and dusted with powdered sugar. Served with chocolate syrup. Vegan, Vegetarian, and Gluten-free. Available until 4:00 PM.
|Almond Energy Pancakes
|$16.00
Prepared with nuts, seeds, quinoa, shredded coconut, puffed rice,dried cherries, cranberries and organic maple syrup. Garnished with fresh strawberry slices. Served with spiced organic cane syrup. Vegan, vegetarian, gluten free, contains nuts. Available until 4:00 PM.
|Side Potato Pancakes
|$5.00
Shredded potatoes with Italian parsley, Hugo's seasoning, kosher salt, black pepper, granulated onion, granulated garlic, and potato flour. House-made applesauce & sour cream served on request. Vegan, vegetarian, gluten free.