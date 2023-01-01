Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in West Orange

West Orange restaurants
West Orange restaurants that serve pies

Bagels By Jarrett - 451 Mt Pleasant Ave

451 Mt Pleasant Ave, West Orange

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
The Roundish Plain Pie$20.00
14" ish thin edge-to-edge sauce and cheese pie. Little oregano, chili flake, and parsley
Drunken Chicken Parm Pie$18.00
Baked at 700, homemade vodka sauce, lawsuit chicken, spinach, and our cheese blend
Sausage, Peppers & Onions Pie$18.00
Baked at 700, marinara, thinly sliced sweet sausage, peppers & onions are cooked in white wine and topped with basil
Supreme Bakery - 40 Main Street

40 Main Street, West Orange

Takeout
Holiday Pies And Cakes$0.00
Blueberry Crumb Pie$12.50
