Pies in West Orange

More about Bagels By Jarrett - 451 Mt Pleasant Ave
Bagels By Jarrett - 451 Mt Pleasant Ave
451 Mt Pleasant Ave, West Orange
|The Roundish Plain Pie
|$20.00
14" ish thin edge-to-edge sauce and cheese pie. Little oregano, chili flake, and parsley
|Drunken Chicken Parm Pie
|$18.00
Baked at 700, homemade vodka sauce, lawsuit chicken, spinach, and our cheese blend
|Sausage, Peppers & Onions Pie
|$18.00
Baked at 700, marinara, thinly sliced sweet sausage, peppers & onions are cooked in white wine and topped with basil