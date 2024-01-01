Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rigatoni in West Orange

West Orange restaurants
West Orange restaurants that serve rigatoni

Bagels By Jarrett - 451 Mt Pleasant Ave

451 Mt Pleasant Ave, West Orange

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Rigatoni Rabe$24.00
Homemade mini rigatoni, ground chorizo, broccoli rabe, tomato
Rosa Rigatoni with Sausage$22.00
fresh rigatoni from Mike’s Pasta Shoppe in a white wine sauce with
a hit of fra sauce , sweet sausage, onions and peppers
Rigatoni & Meatballs with Pot Cheese (not spicy)$26.00
house made rigatoni marinara sauce
with a touch of cream. served with 2 homemade all beef meat
balls and a dollop of pot cheese (serves 2)
PIZZA • SEAFOOD

Mama Dag’s Seafood & Pasta Bar

410 St. Cloud Ave, West Orange

Avg 4.7 (148 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Rigatoni Broccoli Rabe$20.00
Fresh short tube pasta, sauteed broccoli rabe, sweet sausage, roasted garlic, and a touch of tomato.
