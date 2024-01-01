Rigatoni in West Orange
Bagels By Jarrett - 451 Mt Pleasant Ave
451 Mt Pleasant Ave, West Orange
|Rigatoni Rabe
|$24.00
Homemade mini rigatoni, ground chorizo, broccoli rabe, tomato
|Rosa Rigatoni with Sausage
|$22.00
fresh rigatoni from Mike’s Pasta Shoppe in a white wine sauce with
a hit of fra sauce , sweet sausage, onions and peppers
|Rigatoni & Meatballs with Pot Cheese (not spicy)
|$26.00
house made rigatoni marinara sauce
with a touch of cream. served with 2 homemade all beef meat
balls and a dollop of pot cheese (serves 2)