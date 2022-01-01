Fish sandwiches in West Palm Beach
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Hook Fish and Chicken
4282 Okeechobee Blvd, West Palm Beach
|Fish Sandwich
|$7.99
Southern Kitchen
801 N Federal Highway, Lake Park
|Fish Sandwich
|$11.50
Fish selection cooked your style on a kaiser roll, served with potato chips and pickles
SEAFOOD • BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Tropical Smokehouse
3815 South Dixie Highway, West Palm Beach
|CRISPY FISH SANDWICH
|$13.50
Fried, Smoked Mahi with Tartar Sauce and Cabbage on a Potato Roll