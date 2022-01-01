Chicken salad in West Yarmouth
West Yarmouth restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about GIBC
GIBC
865 Great Island Road, West Yarmouth
|Curried Chicken Salad
|$14.00
Sous Vide Chicken Breast, celery, Grapes, Golden Raisins, on a bed of house Salad.
More about Old King's Coffeehouse - Yarmouth/Hyannis town line
BAGELS
Old King's Coffeehouse - Yarmouth/Hyannis town line
44 Rt 28, West Yarmouth
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$11.99
chopped romaine, parmesan, croutons
|Chicken Salad Wrap
|$10.95
Fresh chicken, mayo, cranberries, walnuts, chopped romaine, on a whole wheat wrap