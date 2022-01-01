Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in West Yarmouth

Go
West Yarmouth restaurants
Toast

West Yarmouth restaurants that serve chicken salad

GIBC image

 

GIBC

865 Great Island Road, West Yarmouth

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Curried Chicken Salad$14.00
Sous Vide Chicken Breast, celery, Grapes, Golden Raisins, on a bed of house Salad.
More about GIBC
Item pic

BAGELS

Old King's Coffeehouse - Yarmouth/Hyannis town line

44 Rt 28, West Yarmouth

Avg 4.7 (655 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Caesar Salad$11.99
chopped romaine, parmesan, croutons
Chicken Salad Wrap$10.95
Fresh chicken, mayo, cranberries, walnuts, chopped romaine, on a whole wheat wrap
More about Old King's Coffeehouse - Yarmouth/Hyannis town line

Browse other tasty dishes in West Yarmouth

Clams

Quesadillas

Lobster Rolls

Chicken Sandwiches

French Fries

Fish And Chips

Lobsters

Salad Wrap

Map

More near West Yarmouth to explore

Hyannis

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Mashpee

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Harwich Port

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Chatham

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Dennis Port

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Dennis

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

South Yarmouth

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

South Dennis

No reviews yet

Osterville

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (103 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (516 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (68 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (416 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (233 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (348 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (125 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (346 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (649 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston