Mac and cheese in West Yarmouth

cavatappi pasta tossed in a creamy white cheddar sauce topped with seasoned Ritz cracker crumbs.

mix and match from our list of toppings: Lobster Meat, Bacon, Salmon, Bourbon Steak Tips, Grilled Chicken, Pan-Seared Scallops, Shrimp, Sauteed Mushrooms, Caramelized Onions, Sauteed Peppers, Broccoli, Diced Tomatoes

