Crispy chicken in Westford

Westford restaurants
Toast

Westford restaurants that serve crispy chicken

Item pic

 

Asian Plus Noodle & Rice

313 Littleton Road, Westford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CHICKEN CRISPY ROLL TRAY$0.00
Grilled Chicken with Crispy Spring Rolls$14.95
Traditional rice vermicelli dish with shredded lettuce, bean sprout, carrot, scallion, and ground peanut. Served
with homemade sauce (nuoc cham)
Chicken Crispy Roll$8.95
Crispy Thai-style chicken egg rolls, carrot, taro root, and glass noodle served with sweet & sour sauce.
More about Asian Plus Noodle & Rice
Main pic

 

Karma - Westford

174 Littleton Road, Westford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Wings$15.00
More about Karma - Westford

