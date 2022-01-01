Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rice bowls in Westford

Westford restaurants
Westford restaurants that serve rice bowls

Item pic

 

Asian Plus Noodle and Rice Westford

313 Littleton Road, Westford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pork Chashu Rice Bowls$16.95
Marinated braised Pork Belly, Aji Ramen Eggs(Soft boiled seasoning eggs), bean sprout, corn, broccoli, carrot, and scallion.
Soy Garlic Chicken Rice Bowls$15.95
Dice chicken thigh meat with soy garlic sauce, Aji Ramen Eggs (Soft Boiled seasoning eggs), bean sprout, corn, broccoli, carrot, and scallion.
Crispy Tofu Rice Bowls$15.95
Crispy Tofu, Aji Ramen Eggs (Soft Boiled seasoning eggs), bean sprout, corn, broccoli, carrot, and scallion.
More about Asian Plus Noodle and Rice Westford
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

Seoul Kitchen

142 Littleton Rd, Westford

Avg 4.7 (2560 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Rice Poke Bowl$19.00
Cubed raw tuna, salmon, white fish, avocado, cherry tomato, & chopped
cilantro tossed in soy-vinaigrette. Served on top of fresh greens
More about Seoul Kitchen

