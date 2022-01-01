Rice bowls in Westford
Asian Plus Noodle and Rice Westford
313 Littleton Road, Westford
|Pork Chashu Rice Bowls
|$16.95
Marinated braised Pork Belly, Aji Ramen Eggs(Soft boiled seasoning eggs), bean sprout, corn, broccoli, carrot, and scallion.
|Soy Garlic Chicken Rice Bowls
|$15.95
Dice chicken thigh meat with soy garlic sauce, Aji Ramen Eggs (Soft Boiled seasoning eggs), bean sprout, corn, broccoli, carrot, and scallion.
|Crispy Tofu Rice Bowls
|$15.95
Crispy Tofu, Aji Ramen Eggs (Soft Boiled seasoning eggs), bean sprout, corn, broccoli, carrot, and scallion.