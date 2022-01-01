Sashimi in Westford
Westford restaurants that serve sashimi
More about Seoul Kitchen
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES
Seoul Kitchen
142 Littleton Rd, Westford
|Sashimi Regular
|$26.00
12 pieces of chef's choice sliced raw fish
|Sashimi Deluxe
|$40.00
20 pieces of chef's choice sliced raw fish
|Tri Colored Sashimi
|$33.00
4pieces of tuna sashimi, 4 pieces of salmon sashimi, 4 pieces of yellowtail sashimi
More about Karma - Westford
Karma - Westford
174 Littleton Road, Westford
|🐬 Sashimi Ceviche
|$16.00
Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail w. Cucumber, cherry tomatoes, Orange Supreme mixed w. Karma's Signature Citrus Dressing.
|🔥🐬 Grand Sushi & Sashimi Platter For Two
|$120.00
Chef’s Choice of assorted Sushi,
Sashimi, Special Rolls, Has peanut oil in one of fish.
|🔥🐬 Yellowtail Sashimi w. Jalapeno
|$20.00
Tender Yellowtail Sliced, Jalapenos, Cilantro served w. Citrus Ponzu Sauce