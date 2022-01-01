Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sashimi in Westford

Go
Westford restaurants
Toast

Westford restaurants that serve sashimi

Seoul Kitchen image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

Seoul Kitchen

142 Littleton Rd, Westford

Avg 4.7 (2560 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Sashimi Regular$26.00
12 pieces of chef's choice sliced raw fish
Sashimi Deluxe$40.00
20 pieces of chef's choice sliced raw fish
Tri Colored Sashimi$33.00
4pieces of tuna sashimi, 4 pieces of salmon sashimi, 4 pieces of yellowtail sashimi
More about Seoul Kitchen
Main pic

 

Karma - Westford

174 Littleton Road, Westford

No reviews yet
Takeout
🐬 Sashimi Ceviche$16.00
Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail w. Cucumber, cherry tomatoes, Orange Supreme mixed w. Karma's Signature Citrus Dressing.
🔥🐬 Grand Sushi & Sashimi Platter For Two$120.00
Chef’s Choice of assorted Sushi,
Sashimi, Special Rolls, Has peanut oil in one of fish.
🔥🐬 Yellowtail Sashimi w. Jalapeno$20.00
Tender Yellowtail Sliced, Jalapenos, Cilantro served w. Citrus Ponzu Sauce
More about Karma - Westford

Browse other tasty dishes in Westford

Tom Yum Soup

Mozzarella Sticks

Wonton Soup

Sweet Potato Fries

Steamed Rice

Chicken Wraps

Chicken Salad

Lobsters

Map

More near Westford to explore

Lowell

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Dracut

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Chelmsford

Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)

Billerica

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Tewksbury

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Groton

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Acton

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

North Billerica

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (569 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (68 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (104 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (136 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (549 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (151 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (265 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (277 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (710 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston