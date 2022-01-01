Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Philly cheesesteaks in Westford

Westford restaurants that serve philly cheesesteaks

Seoul Kitchen image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

Seoul Kitchen

142 Littleton Rd, Westford

Avg 4.7 (2560 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Philly Cheesesteak$15.00
Jumbo roll containing soy-sesame ribeye beef, cream cheese and avocado. Panko battered and flash fried topped with yuzu-citrus sauce & eel sauce.
More about Seoul Kitchen
Item pic

 

Mac N Choose Westford

175 Littleton Road, Westford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Philly Cheese Steak Sandwich$9.49
Perfectly seasoned Ribeye Steak, sautéed peppers and onions, n’ your choice of two cheeses served piping hot.
LG Philly Cheese Steak$27.79
Freshly sautéed green peppers and onions, mixed with sliced Ribeye steak, topped with Provolone and American cheeses.
MED Philly Cheese Steak$19.29
Freshly sautéed green peppers and onions, mixed with sliced Ribeye steak, topped with Provolone and American cheeses.
More about Mac N Choose Westford

