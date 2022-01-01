Philly cheesesteaks in Westford
Westford restaurants that serve philly cheesesteaks
Seoul Kitchen
142 Littleton Rd, Westford
|Philly Cheesesteak
|$15.00
Jumbo roll containing soy-sesame ribeye beef, cream cheese and avocado. Panko battered and flash fried topped with yuzu-citrus sauce & eel sauce.
Mac N Choose Westford
175 Littleton Road, Westford
|Philly Cheese Steak Sandwich
|$9.49
Perfectly seasoned Ribeye Steak, sautéed peppers and onions, n’ your choice of two cheeses served piping hot.
|LG Philly Cheese Steak
|$27.79
Freshly sautéed green peppers and onions, mixed with sliced Ribeye steak, topped with Provolone and American cheeses.
|MED Philly Cheese Steak
|$19.29
