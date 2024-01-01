Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Westminster

Go
Westminster restaurants
Toast

Westminster restaurants that serve tacos

Item pic

 

Kensho

6511-16513 magnolia st, Westminster

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Ceviche Tacos$18.00
Refreshing mix of ahi tuna (konjac), cucumber, tomato, and red onion, inside a crispy wonton taco shell. Comes with 3 tacos
More about Kensho
Item pic

 

Malta Mexican Seafood - Westminster - 13640 Goldenwest St.

13640 goldenwest st,, Westminster

No reviews yet
Takeout
Taco de Marlin (1)$4.99
Grilled Yellow Tortilla stuffed with Mozzarella Cheese and mix of Marlin, Red Bell Pepper, Carrot and Tomatoes, served with Salad and Green Sauce.
Tacos Gobernador (3)$14.99
Grilled Yellow Tortilla stuffed with Cheese and Mix of Chopped Shrimp, Green and Red Bell Pepper and Onion, Not Spicy, served with Salad and Green Sauce.
More about Malta Mexican Seafood - Westminster - 13640 Goldenwest St.

Browse other tasty dishes in Westminster

Egg Rolls

Shrimp Rolls

Salmon

Map

More near Westminster to explore

Costa Mesa

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Huntington Beach

Avg 4.4 (103 restaurants)

Santa Ana

Avg 4.3 (76 restaurants)

Garden Grove

Avg 4.2 (43 restaurants)

Fountain Valley

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Seal Beach

Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)

Buena Park

Avg 4.2 (24 restaurants)

Cypress

No reviews yet

Stanton

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1239 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (92 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (1018 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (111 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (757 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1864 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (318 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (718 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (390 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (380 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston