Tacos in Westminster

Kensho
6511-16513 magnolia st, Westminster
|Ceviche Tacos
|$18.00
Refreshing mix of ahi tuna (konjac), cucumber, tomato, and red onion, inside a crispy wonton taco shell. Comes with 3 tacos
Malta Mexican Seafood - Westminster - 13640 Goldenwest St.
13640 goldenwest st,, Westminster
|Taco de Marlin (1)
|$4.99
Grilled Yellow Tortilla stuffed with Mozzarella Cheese and mix of Marlin, Red Bell Pepper, Carrot and Tomatoes, served with Salad and Green Sauce.
|Tacos Gobernador (3)
|$14.99
Grilled Yellow Tortilla stuffed with Cheese and Mix of Chopped Shrimp, Green and Red Bell Pepper and Onion, Not Spicy, served with Salad and Green Sauce.