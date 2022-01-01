Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Westminster

Go
Westminster restaurants
Toast

Westminster restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Mediterraneo22 image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

Mediterraneo Ristorante Italiano

132 W Main St, Westminster

Avg 4.8 (894 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grill Chicken Sub$9.99
More about Mediterraneo Ristorante Italiano
Consumer pic

 

Vanessa’s Corner Pub

2600 Liberty Rd Corner of Rt 27, Westminster

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Southern GRILLED Chicken Salad$13.99
Grilled Chicken and Provolone$10.99
More about Vanessa’s Corner Pub
84 East Woodfire Kitchen & Bar image

PIZZA

84 East Woodfire Kitchen & Bar

84 E Main St, Westminster

Avg 4.5 (13 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Pesto 12"$15.00
More about 84 East Woodfire Kitchen & Bar
Blue Bistro & Catering image

 

Blue Bistro & Catering

330 140 Village Road, Westminster

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled BBQ Chicken Wrap$13.20
Chopped grilled chicken with Cannonball BBQ sauce, bacon, melted Provolone cheese and creamy cole slaw in your choice of wrap
More about Blue Bistro & Catering
Item pic

 

Rockin'Dog on Main

57 W. Main St, Westminster

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$9.00
Grilled chicken breast served on a grilled brioche bun - Add cheese - $1, Bacon - $1.50, RockSalt Sauce - .30
More about Rockin'Dog on Main

Browse other tasty dishes in Westminster

Lobsters

Chicken Wraps

Chef Salad

Salmon

Chicken Tenders

Caesar Salad

Chicken Marsala

Crispy Chicken

Map

More near Westminster to explore

Owings Mills

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Hanover

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

Cockeysville

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Mount Airy

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Sykesville

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Pikesville

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Reisterstown

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Hampstead

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

Randallstown

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Chambersburg

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (621 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (327 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (837 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (825 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (537 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston