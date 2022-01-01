Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheese pizza in Westport

Westport restaurants
Toast

Westport restaurants that serve cheese pizza

The Porch at Christie's image

 

The Porch at Christie's

161 cross highway, Westport

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cheese Pizza Panini$9.00
Cheese & Sauce (aka cheese pizza)$10.00
More about The Porch at Christie's
Rizzuto's Oyster Bar & The Lobster Shack image

 

Rizzuto's Oyster Bar & The Lobster Shack

540 Riverside Avenue, Westport

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Individual Cheese Pizza Americana$15.00
mozzarella, tomato sauce
Kids Cheese Pizza$12.00
with one topping
Large Cheese Pizza Americana$22.00
mozzarella, tomato sauce
More about Rizzuto's Oyster Bar & The Lobster Shack
Pizza - Goat Cheese image

 

Tarry Lodge

30 Charles Street, Westport

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pizza - Goat Cheese$24.00
Pistachios & Truffle Honey
More about Tarry Lodge

