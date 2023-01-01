Curry in Westport
Tengda of Westport - Westport
1330 Post Rd E, Westport
|Seafood Curry Hot Pot
|$29.00
🌶️ Shrimp, Scallop ,Salmon & Asian vegetables in mild curry sauce. (gluten free)
|Thai Curry Chicken(L)
|Thai Curry Sauce hot pot
|$0.00
🌶️ Eggplant,Fried Tofu,Shiitake,Asparagus,Broccoli & Potato in Mild Spicy Curry Sauce (gluten free)
More about Yuki Kitchen - Westport
Yuki Kitchen - Westport
903 Post Road East, Westport
|Japanese Curry Chicken Rice
|$15.00
Tender chicken, carrots and potatoes cooked in a rich, savory curry sauce. Kid-friendly, packed with flavor and never boring. Accentuated with crimson red
Fukujinzuke relish (sweet pickles).
|Japanese Chicken Curry
|$18.00
An ultimate childhood comfort food. Tender chicken, carrots and potatoes cooked in a rich and savory curry sauce. Mild on heat and sweet with a touch of apple, making it pleasing for everyone in the family. Toddler and kid-friendly. Served over rice, alongside fukujinzuke, a bright crimson relish made of finely chopped daikon, lotus root and eggplant.