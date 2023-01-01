Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pork belly in Westport

Go
Westport restaurants
Toast

Westport restaurants that serve pork belly

Item pic

 

Lomito

2 Franklin Street, Saugatuck

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicharron con Yucca (Pork Belly)$15.95
Delicious pork belly with house seasoning, accompanied with fried yucca and criolla sauce.
Chicharron Chaufa (Pork Belly)$17.29
Peruvian fried rice with pork, eggs, scallions, spices, and soy sauce.
Pan con Chicharron (Pork Belly)$12.79
Deep fried pork belly slices and sweet potato fries served on a French roll topped with garnish of finely sliced onions marinated in lime juice.
More about Lomito
Consumer pic

 

Kawa Ni

19a Bridge Square, Westport

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pork Belly Bahn Mi$16.00
kani, tsukemono, funky kewpie
More about Kawa Ni

Browse other tasty dishes in Westport

Curry

Sliders

Cake

Eel

Noodle Soup

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Cannolis

Cold Sesame Noodles

Map

More near Westport to explore

Stamford

Avg 4.3 (79 restaurants)

Norwalk

Avg 4.5 (65 restaurants)

Fairfield

Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)

Stratford

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

New Canaan

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Darien

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Ridgefield

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Wilton

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (71 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2350 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (54 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (472 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (903 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (362 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (392 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (89 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (384 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston