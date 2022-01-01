Quesadillas in Westport
Westport restaurants that serve quesadillas
More about Border Grill
Border Grill
1550 Post Road E, Westport
|Shrimp Quesadilla
|$13.99
Grilled Shrimp, Cheese, Onions, Tomatoes and Cilantro
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$12.50
Tortilla Filled with Grilled Chicken, Monterey-Jack and Cheddar Cheese, Served w/ Guacamole and Sour Cream
|Spinach Quesadilla
|$9.50
Spinach, Onions and Cheese Served in a Warm Flour Tortilla
More about Sherwood Diner Connecticut
Sherwood Diner Connecticut
901 Post Road E., Westport
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$8.00
More about The Porch at Christie's
The Porch at Christie's
161 cross highway, Westport
|Cinco de Mayo Quesadilla
|$14.00
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$8.00