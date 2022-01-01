Fish and chips in Wethersfield
Wethersfield restaurants that serve fish and chips
More about The Charles
The Charles
161 Main Street, Wethersfield
|Fish N' Chips
|$16.00
tempura fried boston cod, house remoulade, cole slaw, smashed minted english peas, pommes frites
GF
|Kids Fish N Chips
|$6.00
Includes fruit, veggie sticks & chocolate chip cookie
More about Village Pizza Restaurant- Wethersfield
Village Pizza Restaurant- Wethersfield
233 Main Street, Wethersfield
|Fish & Chips
|$16.75
Cod fish fillets served with french fries.