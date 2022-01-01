Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish and chips in Wethersfield

Wethersfield restaurants
Wethersfield restaurants that serve fish and chips

The Charles image

 

The Charles

161 Main Street, Wethersfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish N' Chips$16.00
tempura fried boston cod, house remoulade, cole slaw, smashed minted english peas, pommes frites
GF
Kids Fish N Chips$6.00
Includes fruit, veggie sticks & chocolate chip cookie
More about The Charles
Village Pizza Restaurant- Wethersfield image

 

Village Pizza Restaurant- Wethersfield

233 Main Street, Wethersfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish & Chips$16.75
Cod fish fillets served with french fries.
More about Village Pizza Restaurant- Wethersfield
Banner pic

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • STEAKS

River: A Waterfront Restaurant & Bar

100 Great Meadow Rd, Wethersfield

Avg 4 (2283 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fish & Chips$18.00
Beer battered North Atlantic cod, tartar sauce, served with our housemade fries
More about River: A Waterfront Restaurant & Bar

