Steak salad in Wexford

Wexford restaurants that serve steak salad

Slice on Broadway - Wexford

10339 Perry Highway, Wexford

Takeout
Nearly Pittsburgh Steak Salad$11.99
Sliced Steak, Fresh Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Fresh Tomatoes, Sliced Red Onions, Garlic Croutons, Mozzarella, and Provolone, served atop Chopped Green Leaf Lettuce and Fresh Baby Spinach, with your choice of Dressing. So good, you won’t even miss the Fries!
Pomodoro Ristorante - Wexford

2572 Brandt School Road, Wexford

TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Steak Salad$16.95
Dee Jay's BBQ Ribs & Grille - Wexford - 2602 Brandt School Road

2602 Brandt School Road, Franklin Park

TakeoutDelivery
Steak Salad$17.90
Filet tips, tomato, cucumber, egg, sidewinder fries, cheddar-jack, ranch.
