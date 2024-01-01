Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate croissants in Williamsburg

Williamsburg restaurants
Williamsburg restaurants that serve chocolate croissants

Item pic

 

1607 Coffee Company

1303 Jamestown Road, Williamsburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chocolate Croissant$3.99
Freshly baked every morning!
More about 1607 Coffee Company
The Bake Shop image

PIZZA

The Bake Shop

204 Armistead Ave, Williamsburg

Avg 4.6 (61 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CHOCOLATE CROISSANT$4.50
CHOCOLATE CROISSANT$6.00
Chocolate CROISSANT$6.50
More about The Bake Shop

