Grilled steaks in Williamsburg

Williamsburg restaurants
Williamsburg restaurants that serve grilled steaks

GRILL

Second Street American Bistro

140 2nd St, Williamsburg

Avg 4.5 (6184 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Bistro Steak$29.90
Herb Rubbed 8oz Bistro Steak/Mashed Potatoes/Vegetable du Jour/Mushrooms/Demi-Glace
More about Second Street American Bistro
FRENCH FRIES

Moody's Kitchen

7129 Merrimac Trail, Williamsburg

Avg 5 (14 reviews)
Takeout
Wood Grilled Prime Steak Salad$16.00
Wood grilled cuts of our aged NY Strip, Beef Tenderloin and Ribeye with fresh mixed greens, roasted corn, cherry tomatoes, smoked bacon, and blue cheese crumbles. Basil Vinaigrette on the side.
More about Moody's Kitchen

