Grilled steaks in Williamsburg
Williamsburg restaurants that serve grilled steaks
GRILL
Second Street American Bistro
140 2nd St, Williamsburg
|Grilled Bistro Steak
|$29.90
Herb Rubbed 8oz Bistro Steak/Mashed Potatoes/Vegetable du Jour/Mushrooms/Demi-Glace
FRENCH FRIES
Moody's Kitchen
7129 Merrimac Trail, Williamsburg
|Wood Grilled Prime Steak Salad
|$16.00
Wood grilled cuts of our aged NY Strip, Beef Tenderloin and Ribeye with fresh mixed greens, roasted corn, cherry tomatoes, smoked bacon, and blue cheese crumbles. Basil Vinaigrette on the side.