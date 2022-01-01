Pies in Williamsburg
Williamsburg restaurants that serve pies
More about Old City Barbeque
BBQ
Old City Barbeque
700 York Street, Williamsburg
|Brown Butter Bourbon Pecan Pie
|$8.00
served w/ whipped cream
|Mrs. Geddy's Chocolate Pie
|$7.00
served w/ whipped cream
More about Moody's Kitchen
FRENCH FRIES
Moody's Kitchen
7129 Merrimac Trail, Williamsburg
|Chicken Pot Pie
|$20.00
|Chicken Pot Pie
|$24.00
Slow roasted chicken pot pie with Joyce Farms all natural Chicken, carrots & peas! Comfort food at its finest!
|Veggie Pie
|$15.00
Grilled artichoke hearts, fire roasted red peppers, smoked shitake mushrooms, oven roasted tomatoes, caramelized onions, roasted garlic olive oil, and mozzarella.