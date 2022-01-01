Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Williamsburg

Williamsburg restaurants
Williamsburg restaurants that serve pies

BBQ

Old City Barbeque

700 York Street, Williamsburg

Avg 4.5 (557 reviews)
Takeout
Brown Butter Bourbon Pecan Pie$8.00
served w/ whipped cream
Mrs. Geddy's Chocolate Pie$7.00
served w/ whipped cream
More about Old City Barbeque
FRENCH FRIES

Moody's Kitchen

7129 Merrimac Trail, Williamsburg

Avg 5 (14 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Pot Pie$20.00
Chicken Pot Pie$24.00
Slow roasted chicken pot pie with Joyce Farms all natural Chicken, carrots & peas! Comfort food at its finest!
Veggie Pie$15.00
Grilled artichoke hearts, fire roasted red peppers, smoked shitake mushrooms, oven roasted tomatoes, caramelized onions, roasted garlic olive oil, and mozzarella.
More about Moody's Kitchen

