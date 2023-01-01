Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tarts in Williamsburg

Go
Williamsburg restaurants
Toast

Williamsburg restaurants that serve tarts

The Bake Shop image

PIZZA

The Bake Shop

204 Armistead Ave, Williamsburg

Avg 4.6 (61 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
CHERRY LEMON TART$5.00
PISTACHIO TART$6.00
MANGO STRAWBERRY TART$5.00
More about The Bake Shop
Consumer pic

 

Anonymous Coffee -

7500 Richmond road, Williamsburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Blueberry Goat Cheese Tart$5.00
More about Anonymous Coffee -

