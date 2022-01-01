Curry in Williamsburg
Williamsburg restaurants that serve curry
5223 Monticello Ave, Suite- E, Williamsburg
|Chicken Subz Curry
|$19.00
Chicken & Vegetables Curry, Punjab Inspired, Tomato - Ginger - Garlic base
|Goan Vegetable Curry
|$16.00
Seasonal Vegetables, Coconut, Mustard Seeds (GF)(V)
Second Street American Bistro Williamsburg
140 2nd St, Williamsburg
|GF Curried Chicken Salad
|$14.90
Curry Roasted Chicken Breast/Celery/Scallion/Creme Fraiche/Toasted Gluten Free Bread/Cucumber/Grape Tomatoes/Cashews
|Curried Chicken Salad
|$14.90
Curry Roasted Chicken Breast/Celery/Scallion/Creme Fraiche/Grilled Flatbread/Cucumber/Grape Tomatoes/Cashews
|Curried Cranberry Chicken Salad Wrap
|$14.90
Caribbean Curried Chicken/Dried Cranberries/Cashews/Tomato/Cucumber/Spring Mix/Flour Tortilla