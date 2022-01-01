Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry in Williamsburg

Williamsburg restaurants
Williamsburg restaurants that serve curry

Masala Craft - 5223 Monticello Ave, Suite- E

5223 Monticello Ave, Suite- E, Williamsburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Subz Curry$19.00
Chicken & Vegetables Curry, Punjab Inspired, Tomato - Ginger - Garlic base
Goan Vegetable Curry$16.00
Seasonal Vegetables, Coconut, Mustard Seeds (GF)(V)
More about Masala Craft - 5223 Monticello Ave, Suite- E
GRILL

Second Street American Bistro Williamsburg

140 2nd St, Williamsburg

Avg 4.5 (6184 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
GF Curried Chicken Salad$14.90
Curry Roasted Chicken Breast/Celery/Scallion/Creme Fraiche/Toasted Gluten Free Bread/Cucumber/Grape Tomatoes/Cashews
Curried Chicken Salad$14.90
Curry Roasted Chicken Breast/Celery/Scallion/Creme Fraiche/Grilled Flatbread/Cucumber/Grape Tomatoes/Cashews
Curried Cranberry Chicken Salad Wrap$14.90
Caribbean Curried Chicken/Dried Cranberries/Cashews/Tomato/Cucumber/Spring Mix/Flour Tortilla
More about Second Street American Bistro Williamsburg

