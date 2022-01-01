Mac and cheese in Williamsburg
Williamsburg restaurants that serve mac and cheese
Highway Pizza
3044 Richmond Rd, Suite 101, Williamsburg
|Mac N. Cheese Bites
|$8.50
Baked Mac n Cheese breaded and fried into these delicious bites! They're great by themselves or with a dipping sauce!
BBQ
Old City Barbeque
700 York Street, Williamsburg
|Loaded Mac N' Cheese
Garlic Queso Mac N' Cheese w/ your choice of Pork, Chicken, Pork Belly, or Brisket. Topped w/ Scallions, OC Hot Sauce, & Sticky Patches BBQ.
|Side Poblano Mac N' Cheese
|$3.00
|Kids Mac N' Cheese
|$7.00
garlic queso mac n' cheese, served w/ one side