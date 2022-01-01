Eggplant parm in Willoughby
Willoughby restaurants that serve eggplant parm
More about Gaetano's
Gaetano's
2747 SOM Center Road, Willoughby Hills
|EGGPLANT PARMIGIANA
|$16.95
breaded eggplant, sautéed in olive oil, and topped with our blend of melted Italian cheeses
|CHICKEN WITH EGGPLANT PARMIGIANA
|$19.95
chicken cutlet, sautéed in olive oil and topped with our eggplant parmigiana
|House-Made Breaded Eggplant Parmigiana App
|$9.95
More about Chagrin River Diner
FISH AND CHIPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Chagrin River Diner
4099 Erie St, Willoughby
|Eggplant Parm
|$11.00