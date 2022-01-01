Wilmington Mexican restaurants you'll love
Must-try Mexican restaurants in Wilmington
Tex Mex Burrito
514 Philadelphia Pike, Wilmington
|Popular items
|Burrito Bowl Grill chicken
|$12.99
Grill chicken with Rice, black beans, lettuce, pico de Gallo, cheese and sour cream.
|Burrito Tex-mex
|$14.49
Stuffed with grill chicken, chorizo, rice, pico de gallo, queso dip and black beans. Rolled in a wax paper.
|4 crispy hard shell tacos With Rice And Beans
|$11.99
4 crispy hard shell tacos with lettuce and cheese. choice ground beef or shredded chicken.served with rice and beans.
El Maya Mexican Restaurant
1300 Centerville Rd, Wilmington
|Popular items
|Chimichangas
|$14.00
|Sour Cream
|$2.00
|Spanish Rice
|$3.00
Mexican Post
3100 Naamans Road, Wilmington
|Popular items
|Bean Dip
|$7.75
Refried beans whipped with cheese, onions, jalapeños and a blend of spicy seasonings.
Tex Mex Burrito - Newport
2307 W Newport Pike, Wilmington
|Popular items
|4 Amigos Platter
|$17.50
(4) one chorizo, one steak, one chicken and one pork. With onion, cilantro and hot salsa. Served with rice and beans.
|Burritos Fajita
|$15.49
Two burritos stuffed with grilled chicken or steak, onions and bell peppers. Served with tomatoes and salad, with rice or beans.
|Shrimp bowl
|$11.99
meat of your choice. Rice black beans, lettuce, pico de Gallo, cheese and sour cream.
Savanna
3 s orange st, wilmington
|Popular items
|Kombucha strawberry
|$3.50
|IMPOSIBBLE BURGER
|$12.00
|SPRITE
|$1.50