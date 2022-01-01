Wilmington Mexican restaurants you'll love

Must-try Mexican restaurants in Wilmington

Tex Mex Burrito image

TACOS

Tex Mex Burrito

514 Philadelphia Pike, Wilmington

Avg 4.5 (898 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Burrito Bowl Grill chicken$12.99
Grill chicken with Rice, black beans, lettuce, pico de Gallo, cheese and sour cream.
Burrito Tex-mex$14.49
Stuffed with grill chicken, chorizo, rice, pico de gallo, queso dip and black beans. Rolled in a wax paper.
4 crispy hard shell tacos With Rice And Beans$11.99
4 crispy hard shell tacos with lettuce and cheese. choice ground beef or shredded chicken.served with rice and beans.
More about Tex Mex Burrito
El Maya Mexican Restaurant image

FRENCH FRIES

El Maya Mexican Restaurant

1300 Centerville Rd, Wilmington

Avg 4.4 (99 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chimichangas$14.00
Sour Cream$2.00
Spanish Rice$3.00
More about El Maya Mexican Restaurant
Mexican Post image

 

Mexican Post

3100 Naamans Road, Wilmington

Avg 4.2 (1201 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bean Dip$7.75
Refried beans whipped with cheese, onions, jalapeños and a blend of spicy seasonings.
More about Mexican Post
Restaurant banner

GRILL

Tex Mex Burrito - Newport

2307 W Newport Pike, Wilmington

Avg 4.6 (137 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
4 Amigos Platter$17.50
(4) one chorizo, one steak, one chicken and one pork. With onion, cilantro and hot salsa. Served with rice and beans.
Burritos Fajita$15.49
Two burritos stuffed with grilled chicken or steak, onions and bell peppers. Served with tomatoes and salad, with rice or beans.
Shrimp bowl$11.99
meat of your choice. Rice black beans, lettuce, pico de Gallo, cheese and sour cream.
More about Tex Mex Burrito - Newport
Restaurant banner

 

Savanna

3 s orange st, wilmington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Kombucha strawberry$3.50
IMPOSIBBLE BURGER$12.00
SPRITE$1.50
More about Savanna
Restaurant banner

BURRITOS • TACOS • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN • STEAKS

La Taqueria

3 s orange st, wilmington

Avg 4.2 (94 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
2 Tacos
Bowl
CHIPS & SALAS$2.50
More about La Taqueria

