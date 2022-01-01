Pork chops in Wilmington
Wilmington restaurants that serve pork chops
GoodEase
3619 Silverside Road, Wilmington
|Cheddar Ranch Pork Chops Reg
|$21.95
Tender boneless pork chops are topped with cheddar cheese, herbs and spices and coated with panko. Oven.
Serves 3
|Pretzel Crusted Pork Chops w/Honey Mustard Sauce Large
|$39.95
Boneless center cut pork chops with a unique, crunchy coating of pretzels. Yummy! Baked in the oven or cook on the stove top and served with our delicious honey Mustard Sauce.
Serves 6
|Cheddar Ranch Pork Chops Large
|$39.95
Serves 6