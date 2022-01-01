Pork chops in Wilmington

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

GoodEase

3619 Silverside Road, Wilmington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheddar Ranch Pork Chops Reg$21.95
Tender boneless pork chops are topped with cheddar cheese, herbs and spices and coated with panko. Oven.
Serves 3
Pretzel Crusted Pork Chops w/Honey Mustard Sauce Large$39.95
Boneless center cut pork chops with a unique, crunchy coating of pretzels. Yummy! Baked in the oven or cook on the stove top and served with our delicious honey Mustard Sauce.
Serves 6
Cheddar Ranch Pork Chops Large$39.95
Tender boneless pork chops are topped with cheddar cheese, herbs and spices and coated with panko. Oven.
Serves 6
More about GoodEase
Columbus Inn image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Columbus Inn

2216 Pennsylvania Ave, Wilmington

Avg 4.7 (1759 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pork Chop Parmesan$26.00
Italian style cutlet, blistered cherry tomatoes, burrata, tomato jam, parmesan
*contains gluten & dairy*
*prepared in soybean oil*
More about Columbus Inn

