Wilmington pizza restaurants you'll love

Must-try pizza restaurants in Wilmington

Jax 5th Avenue Deli & Ale House image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Jax 5th Avenue Deli & Ale House

5046 New Centre Dr, Wilmington

Avg 4.6 (1663 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Club Jax$9.50
Mesquite turkey, ham, bacon, cream cheese, mixed greens and tomato on 3 slices of toasted sourdough, with mayo.
Chef Salad$9.00
Mixed greens topped with grape tomatoes, green peppers, red onions, cucumbers, hard-boiled egg, croutons, ham, mesquite turkey, and Swiss cheese. Served with your choice of house made dressing on the side.
Everroast Chicken Caesar Wrap$8.50
Everroast chicken, provolone cheese, shredded parmesan cheese, and chopped romaine tossed in Caesar dressing.
More about Jax 5th Avenue Deli & Ale House
Benny's Big Time Pizzeria image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS

Benny's Big Time Pizzeria

206 Greenfield St., Wilmington

Avg 4.7 (2676 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
HOUSE SALAD$12.00
baby lettuces, red onion, pickled peppers, smoky croutons, pecorino, house Italian vinaigrette
MARGHERITA$14.00
red sauce, basil, fior di latte (fancy mozz)
KEVIN MCCALISTER$16.00
grayson taleggio, mozzarella, hot honey
More about Benny's Big Time Pizzeria
Jay's Incredible Pizza image

 

Jay's Incredible Pizza

3600 S. College Road, Suite A, Wilmington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Wings$12.00
14"Whole BYOP$12.00
The Caesar$8.20
More about Jay's Incredible Pizza

