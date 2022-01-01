Wilmington pizza restaurants you'll love
Must-try pizza restaurants in Wilmington
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Jax 5th Avenue Deli & Ale House
5046 New Centre Dr, Wilmington
Popular items
Club Jax
$9.50
Mesquite turkey, ham, bacon, cream cheese, mixed greens and tomato on 3 slices of toasted sourdough, with mayo.
Chef Salad
$9.00
Mixed greens topped with grape tomatoes, green peppers, red onions, cucumbers, hard-boiled egg, croutons, ham, mesquite turkey, and Swiss cheese. Served with your choice of house made dressing on the side.
Everroast Chicken Caesar Wrap
$8.50
Everroast chicken, provolone cheese, shredded parmesan cheese, and chopped romaine tossed in Caesar dressing.
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS
Benny's Big Time Pizzeria
206 Greenfield St., Wilmington
Popular items
HOUSE SALAD
$12.00
baby lettuces, red onion, pickled peppers, smoky croutons, pecorino, house Italian vinaigrette
MARGHERITA
$14.00
red sauce, basil, fior di latte (fancy mozz)
KEVIN MCCALISTER
$16.00
grayson taleggio, mozzarella, hot honey