Black bean burgers in Winnetka

Winnetka restaurants
Winnetka restaurants that serve black bean burgers

Stacked and Folded - Winnetka

551 Lincoln Avenue, Winnetka

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Black Bean Burger$14.95
Black Bean Burger topped with avocado, carmelized onions, cheddar cheese, chipotle aioli, served on a brioche bun
More about Stacked and Folded - Winnetka
TACOS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Happ Inn Bar & Grill

305 N Happ Road, Northfield

Avg 4.6 (2950 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Roasted Veggie and Black Bean Burger$15.95
Comes with lettuce, tomato, onion on your choice of brioche, pretzel or wheat oat bun. Served with a choice of fries, chips, coleslaw, sweet potato fries or add 2.50 for a 1/2 order of a Happ side
More about The Happ Inn Bar & Grill

