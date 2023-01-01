Black bean burgers in Winnetka
Winnetka restaurants that serve black bean burgers
More about Stacked and Folded - Winnetka
Stacked and Folded - Winnetka
551 Lincoln Avenue, Winnetka
|Black Bean Burger
|$14.95
Black Bean Burger topped with avocado, carmelized onions, cheddar cheese, chipotle aioli, served on a brioche bun
More about The Happ Inn Bar & Grill
TACOS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Happ Inn Bar & Grill
305 N Happ Road, Northfield
|Roasted Veggie and Black Bean Burger
|$15.95
Comes with lettuce, tomato, onion on your choice of brioche, pretzel or wheat oat bun. Served with a choice of fries, chips, coleslaw, sweet potato fries or add 2.50 for a 1/2 order of a Happ side