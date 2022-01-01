Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Teriyaki chicken in
Winnetka
/
Winnetka
/
Teriyaki Chicken
Winnetka restaurants that serve teriyaki chicken
Little Lan’s
544 Chestnut St, Winnetka
Avg 3.6
(137 reviews)
Chicken Teriyaki
$14.95
Chicken stir-fried in a teriyaki glaze with broccoli and peapods
More about Little Lan’s
Jimoto
813 Oak Street, Winnetka
No reviews yet
chicken teriyaki roll
$13.00
chicken. avocado. shiso leaf. sesame seed. teriyaki sauce
More about Jimoto
