Sweet potato fries in
Winooski
/
Winooski
/
Sweet Potato Fries
Winooski restaurants that serve sweet potato fries
Grazers
24 Main Street, Winooski
No reviews yet
Sweet Potato Fries
$8.00
served with honey mustard
More about Grazers
Wicked Wings
211 Main Street #2, Winooski
No reviews yet
Sweet Potato French Fries
$8.00
Long cut and seasoned sweet potato French Fries, fried fresh! Served with Honey Mustard.
More about Wicked Wings
