Sweet potato fries in Winooski

Winooski restaurants
Toast

Winooski restaurants that serve sweet potato fries

Grazers

24 Main Street, Winooski

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sweet Potato Fries$8.00
served with honey mustard
More about Grazers
Wicked Wings

211 Main Street #2, Winooski

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sweet Potato French Fries$8.00
Long cut and seasoned sweet potato French Fries, fried fresh! Served with Honey Mustard.
More about Wicked Wings

